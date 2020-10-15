The velvet season at Russian resorts will end in the middle of next week. TASS with reference to the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation, Roman Vilfand.

The forecaster noted that by this time the water temperature on the Black Sea coast and in the Crimea will drop to about 20 degrees.

According to Vilfand, this year the velvet season in Russia lasted much longer than usual.

We will remind, earlier Vilfand said that by the end of the week the air temperature in the Russian capital will drop sharply, snow is possible in the region on weekends.

The forecaster noted that this fall was unique in that the warm weather lasted until mid-October.