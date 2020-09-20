Warm weather will return to Moscow next week, and the air will warm up to plus 20 degrees and higher. This was reported by the specialists of the Phobos weather center.

“The coming week will give the inhabitants of the Central Russian Plain a real Indian summer! Every day the position of a powerful anticyclone will strengthen in the region, the center of which will move from Central Europe to the Orenburg region, ” message weather forecasters from September 19.

The week in the capital will start with a temperature of + 8-17 degrees, and from Tuesday to Sunday the air will warm up to + 18-23 degrees.

“Thus, after the traditional cold snap, the entire coming week, the inhabitants of European Russia will face a long period of sunny, warm and dry weather, called Indian summer,” the forecasters summed up.

Earlier in the day, the Hydrometeorological Center told about the weather for September 20. During the day, the temperature will be +11 … +13 degrees, no precipitation.

The first serious cold snaps in the capital are expected, according to the chief specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center Marina Makarova, only in the second decade of October.