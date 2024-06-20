Forecaster Tishkovets: a 10-point storm passed through Moscow

The storm that passed through Moscow on Thursday, June 20, was magnitude 10. This is how the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Evgeniy Tishkovets, assessed the rampant nature of the elements in the capital in his Telegram.channel.

“Gusts of wind reached storm-force 25 meters or 90 kilometers per hour. “On the Beaufort scale, this is a 10-point storm out of 12 possible,” the forecaster wrote. He added that with such a wind, significant destruction occurs, the wind knocks down trees and uproots them, and waves with a maximum height of 7-10 meters are possible at sea.

Earlier it was reported that a hurricane wind in Moscow knocked down a tree that fell on three cars. In another district of the capital, a tree fell on the balcony of a residential building, breaking the windows.