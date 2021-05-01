“Yellow”, potentially dangerous, the level of weather danger in Moscow and the region was announced by forecasters on Sunday, May 2, due to wind and rain. This is evidenced by the data of the prognostic map on website Hydrometeorological center.

From Sunday 15:00 to Tuesday 15:00 in the capital and from Sunday 13:00 to the same time on Tuesday forecasters expect the wind to intensify with gusts of 15-18 m / s.

In addition, in addition to the capital and the Moscow region, in a number of regions of the Central Federal District, meteorologists also portend thunderstorms, in particular, in the Kaluga, Ryazan, Smolensk regions.

Earlier on May 1, forecasters reported that April was one of the rainiest for Moscow in 70 years.

During the month, 89.5 mm of precipitation fell in the capital, which amounted to 203% of the monthly norm. The championship remained in 1888 with 98.8 mm precipitation.

In addition, 2021 was ahead of 1986, 1903 and 1970 in terms of the amount of snow and rain.

On April 30, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, predicted the early start of the climatic summer in Russia.

In the third decade of May, the temperature standards are expected to be exceeded by at least 1-3 degrees, the forecaster noted.