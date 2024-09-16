Phobos: A strong magnetic storm of G3 level will begin on Earth on Monday

A strong magnetic storm will begin again on Earth. This was warned by the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets in Telegram-channel.

According to him, a weak magnetic storm will begin on Monday, September 16, from 09:00 Moscow time. “And from midday to 18:00, a strong magnetic storm of level G3 is expected,” the forecaster emphasized.

By evening it will weaken and become moderate. The storm will continue until 12:00 Moscow time on Tuesday, September 17. After that, the Earth’s geomagnetic field will become calm.

On September 14, the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that one of the strongest flares since 2017 was recorded on the Sun. Initially, the flare was classified as X5.3. However, scientists later clarified that the score was X4.5.

On September 13, a magnetic storm on Earth that had raged for almost a day ended.