Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, predicted rain with thunderstorms in Moscow next week. He wrote about this in his Telegram channel on Sunday, August 6.

The specialist noted that the heat established in the capital will subside next week, in Central Russia “the thermometers will reach the 30-degree height for the last time.”

So, from Tuesday, August 8, until next weekend, there will be local rains with thunderstorms, this will freshen the air. On Tuesday, the daily temperature will drop to + 24 … + 29 degrees, notes “Moscow 24”. Every day, the thermometer readings will drop by one degree, at the end of the week they will return to the climatic channel and reach +19 … +24 degrees.

Tishkovets warned that heavy showers with thunderstorms are expected on Friday and Saturday, up to 30 mm of precipitation may fall, the TV channel notes. “Star”.

Until the end of the month, 30-degree heat in Central Russia is not expected. Meanwhile, the temperature background will be comfortable in summer, 1-3 degrees above the norm in the second and third decades, Tishkovets specified. “RIA News”. Meteorological summer will last until the beginning of September, and autumn will come only in the second half of the month. Also, the beginning of autumn is expected to be dry, with a deficit of precipitation, the site writes. kp.ru.

Earlier on August 6, the weather bureau reported that Sunday, August 6, was the hottest day since the beginning of summer in Moscow. The air temperature by noon was +30.5 degrees, and later rose to 31.4 degrees.

On August 5, the head office of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the capital asked Muscovites to refrain from using open fire due to hot weather. The department explained that the level of fire danger by August 7 will reach four points, the channel notes. “360”.

On the same day, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Alina Kotilevskaya, said that in the south of Russia, the abnormal heat would last until the middle of next week. At the epicenter of the heat of the day, according to her, will be the Rostov, Volgograd regions and the Krasnodar Territory, writes RT.

Prior to that, on August 4, a general practitioner, Ph.D. Andrei Kondrakhin advised to move less during the heat, avoid the open sun and drink water at room temperature. You should drink water constantly and in small sips so as not to burden the heart, reports NSN.