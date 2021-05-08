The air part of the Victory Parade in Moscow may not take place due to adverse weather conditions. On May 8, the leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, announced this.

All hope is pinned on the effectiveness of aviation to disperse clouds, he said.

“In difficult weather, only the leading groups can be launched, that is, one board from the group, but on the passage the cloudiness must still be at least 300-400 m,” he said in an interview with “RIA News»Tishkovets.

The forecaster clarified that the first half of May 9 in the capital will be cloudy, the rain will gradually subside and may stop for the period of the parade only if the clouds are effectively dissipated.

“By noon, the lower edge of the clouds will rise to 400–600 m, after 12:00 – up to 600–1000 m. That is, the air part of the parade will be in danger of being disrupted precisely because of adverse weather conditions. All hope is only for meteorological weapons, that is, for laboratory aircraft and the modification of the atmosphere carried out by them, ”added the forecaster.

Tishkovets also recommended that residents and guests of the capital should dress warmer on May 9, as the air temperature on that day will not exceed 8 degrees Celsius.

Earlier in the day, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov also announced that weather conditions could affect the holding of the Victory Parade in Moscow.

On May 6, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the preparations for the May 9 Victory Parade on Red Square. It is planned that more than 12.5 thousand people will participate in it, 190 models of equipment will pass through Red Square, 76 aircraft and helicopters will be involved in the aviation unit.