From Tuesday, September 8, residents of Moscow and the Moscow area will expertise a pointy chilly snap. Scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Heart Roman Vilfand spoke in regards to the upcoming climate within the area.

In response to him, the air circulation will change, the north wind will blow and the rains will start. “Russian newspaper”…

The temperature will drop by six to seven levels, however it’s going to nonetheless be above the climatic norm. Through the day, no larger than 19 levels is anticipated.

Then the temperature will step by step drop by one diploma per day.

On Wednesday and Thursday, it is going to be cloudy and wet. By Friday, daytime temperatures will already be + 15-16. At evening, the air temperature will likely be inside 10 levels Celsius.

Thus, in comparison with the top of the earlier week, the temperature within the Russian capital will drop by greater than 10 levels.

On Sunday, summer season climate will stay within the Moscow area – as much as +25. Very heat climate is anticipated on Monday, however the sky will already be overcast.