The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned that the weather in Moscow in July will be heterogeneous: both warm and cool periods are expected. It is reported by TASS…

“Will this heat return? The fact is that the weather in July in Moscow is expected to be non-uniform: it will be warm and cool, and light rains, ”said the forecaster. He noted that in the first five days of July, the return of such heat as last week in the capital region is not yet expected. If necessary, the Hydrometeorological Center will warn about intense heat two to three days in advance.

On Wednesday, June 30, in Moscow during the daytime, 19-21 degrees of heat are predicted, on Thursday and Friday – 22-24 degrees, on Saturday – 21-26 degrees, on Sunday – 23-28 degrees, on Monday – 24-29 degrees.

As the leading expert of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets explained earlier, this is due to the arrival of the Scandinavian anticyclone. “Light, pleasant, refreshing northeastern wind, sun, no precipitation – we will find ourselves in a zone of ideal climatic comfort on weekends,” Tishkovets said. He added that light rainfall is expected in the capital next week.

