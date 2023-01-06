On the night of January 7 and 8, the coldest nights are expected in Moscow. This was announced on Friday, January 6, by Alexander Ilyin, a weather forecaster at the Meteo-TV forecasting center.

According to him, at night these days the temperature will drop to 30 degrees due to a cyclone from the North Atlantic.

“In the daytime it will get warmer by 2-3 degrees. A small wave of heat will be felt on Sunday, but from Monday, January 9, it will get colder again, ”Ilyin said in an interview with the publication. “Evening Moscow”.

Warming in Moscow is expected only by the middle of the month, when the air temperature will not fall below 10 degrees, the forecaster added.

Earlier on Friday, it became known that the night of January 6 was the coldest in Moscow since the beginning of winter. By 7:00 the temperature was -22.6 degrees.

According to the forecasts of the Hydrometeorological Center, on January 6, partly cloudy weather is expected in the capital, mostly without precipitation, frost and black ice. During the day, the air temperature in the city will vary from -21 to -19 degrees. At night, the thermometers will drop to -26 degrees. In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from -23 to -18 degrees below zero, at night – up to 29 degrees below zero.

The day before, the Hydrometeorological Center announced an “orange” level of weather danger due to abnormal cold weather. It will be valid until 21:00 January 7.