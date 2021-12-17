The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, warned Muscovites about a strong snowstorm, which is expected on December 19. His words convey TASS…

According to the forecaster, on Sunday the wind in the city will increase to 17 meters per second, and snow is also expected. “This means that a blizzard is predicted,” he explained.

In addition, the capital will have a very low atmospheric pressure: below 730 millimeters of mercury at a rate of 748 millimeters of mercury.

Earlier, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, Yevgeny Tishkovets, promised Muscovites a second wave of frost at the end of the week after the thaw.