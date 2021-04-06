Scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand called for adaptation to climate change. His words convey RIA News…

“This is not a nuclear war, when everything – a catastrophe happened, but this is a gradual process to which you need to adapt,” explained Wilfand. In particular, the forecaster pointed out the need to invest in water supply and land reclamation. According to the specialist, the adaptation measures are clear, but they need to be applied.

He cited Japan as an example of adaptation to natural conditions. “What a difficult country, with difficult climatic and seismic conditions, but they have adapted and show economic growth,” he said.

Earlier, Andrey Kiselev, a leading researcher at the Voeikov Main Geophysical Observatory, called global warming the main climatic threat for Russia. According to him, on the territory of the country it goes 2.5 times faster than in other states, and even faster in the Arctic.