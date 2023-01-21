Such severe frosts as at Christmas will no longer be in Moscow and the rest of Central Russia in the next two months. The onset of early spring is also possible, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, said on January 21.

“And although the frosts will return, but in such a very relaxed state. According to my estimates, in February the average monthly temperature will exceed the climatic norm by 2-3 degrees. In March, it will also be about 2-3 degrees warmer than normal, ”he told the radio “TVNZ”.

Tishkovets also admitted that spring could come to the central part of the country ahead of schedule.

On January 20, Alexander Shuvalov, head of the METEO prognostic center, told Izvestia that a slight cooling is expected in Moscow in the coming days. According to him, over the next week, the thermometers will drop to -10 degrees, and the puddles “will turn into a skating rink.”

According to the Hydrometeorological Center, on Saturday, January 21, cloudy weather with clearings and sleet will prevail in the capital. During the day, the air temperature will vary from -2 to 0 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to -6.