In January, Moscow residents will experience moderately cold weather. On January 2, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, spoke about this.

“In general, according to long-term forecasts, January 2022 is expected to be moderately cold with traditional Epiphany frosts and a slight surplus of precipitation,” wrote the forecaster on Instagram.

According to the expert’s forecast, the maximum excess of the average monthly temperature will be one degree, and snow will fall by 10-20% more than usual, writes “Gazeta.Ru“.

As noted by Tishkovets, the height of the snow cover will reach 35-40 cm, which is more than the norm and corresponds to the February figures.

On December 30, therapist, candidate of medical sciences Aleksey Zhito told what rules should be followed in order not to freeze on the street in winter. He noted that before going outside in winter, you should drink more water and eat foods fortified with fats.