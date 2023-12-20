The head of the METEO Forecasting Center, Alexander Shuvalov, predicted snowfall in Moscow this coming weekend.

In a conversation with the portal News.ru on Wednesday, December 20, a specialist said that in the capital the air temperature will gradually drop, and on Sunday, December 24, frost will hit again. It is expected that the thermometer will drop to -4…-6 degrees, and until then the city will remain above-zero temperatures.

According to preliminary forecasts, heavy snowfall will come to Moscow on Saturday, December 23, with up to 10 mm falling, reports “Moscow 24”. He added that the warmest days of the month are already behind us.

Shuvalov also warned that there will be a decrease in blood pressure in Moscow almost all week, and this could negatively affect well-being, the site writes kp.ru.

Earlier that day, in a conversation with RT Shuvalov warned that in addition to snowfall, icy conditions are expected in Moscow on Saturday. Because of it, the “yellow” level of weather danger was extended in Moscow and the Moscow region. It will be valid until 13:00 on Sunday, December 24, the TV channel notes. “360”.

Also on December 20, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, reported on his Telegram channel that Wednesday was the warmest day in the capital since the beginning of winter. The air at the capital's main weather station, VDNKh, warmed up to plus 4.1 degrees, the city news agency clarifies. “Moscow”.

On December 19, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, spoke about the completion of the thaw in Moscow by the beginning of next week. According to him, by Monday, December 25, the temperature is expected to drop to -3…-5 degrees and light frosts.