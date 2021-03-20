The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, revealed the timing of snow melting in Moscow. It is reported by TASS…

According to the forecaster, snow melt occurs on average in the first ten days of April. The same, according to his forecast, will be the case this year. “The snow will melt by the end of the first decade,” said Vilfand. The melting of the snow cover itself will begin in the middle of the third decade of March or a little later, he added.

Earlier, Roman Vilfand promised Muscovites a slow arrival of a “sluggish” spring. He noted that from Monday, March 22, the temperature will nevertheless begin to rise – by the middle of the week in the capital region it will warm up to plus 5-7 degrees.

