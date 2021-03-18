The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, promised the Russians in some regions of the Siberian Federal District anomalous heat. His words convey TASS…

In particular, temperatures above normal by six to eight degrees are expected in the southern half of Western Siberia, and from four to eight degrees above normal in Krasnoyarsk. “This means that temperatures in Krasnoyarsk will be positive from Saturday in the afternoon,” he said. In addition, in the coming days above zero, the air will warm up in the Novosibirsk, Omsk, Tomsk, Kemerovo regions and the Altai Territory.

In Moscow, spring will continue to come slowly and gradually, said the forecaster. “A decrease in temperature is coming, especially at night, on Saturday night we predict up to nine degrees of frost,” he said. On weekends, March 20 and 21, the daytime temperature in the capital will be about zero, and from Monday, March 22, warming will begin to plus four to seven degrees.