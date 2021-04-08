Snowfall and cold snap in Moscow on Thursday, April 8, can be called the last reminders of winter. Yevgeny Tishkovets, leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, told about this.

According to him, real spring will come soon in Central Russia.

“Today, due to the Balkan cyclone, we are expecting cold weather, heavy rainfall with sleet will fall – only 10 mm of precipitation, which is 20 percent of the monthly norm. At the same time, there is a strong jump in atmospheric pressure from 730 to 743 millimeters. What is happening these days is the last grin of a white-toothed winter, ”the forecaster warned in an interview with the Telegram channel“ Radiotochka NSN ”.

He added that light snow may pass and on Friday, April 9, the thermometers will be recorded at around zero degrees, the snow on the roads will melt. However, in the afternoon the temperature will rise to +8 – +10 degrees.

At the weekend, as Tishkovets assured, an anticyclone will come to the capital region, which will ensure the onset of heat. Citizens can expect sunny weather without precipitation. On Saturday afternoon, the air will warm up to +13 degrees, and on Sunday – up to +16. The meteorologist said the weather would be ideal for outdoor activities.

In addition, the expert said that next week will bring “super spring”.

Million in Million Weather: Sunny, no precipitation. The phenological spring will come when the average day temperature will exceed +5, ”the forecaster noted.

As Tishkovets said, at this time nature will begin to wake up, birds will return to Moscow. Drivers can safely change tires for summer tires, he concluded.

On the eve of the residents of the capital warned that the atmospheric pressure in the city in the next two days will fluctuate. This can affect weather-dependent people.