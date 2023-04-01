At the beginning of the second and third ten days of April, serious Arctic invasions await Moscow. At the same time, the temperature regime in general, as Mikhail Leus, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, said on March 1, is expected to be within the climatic norm.

“In April, the return of cold weather is already not as powerful as in March, but, nevertheless, it happens quite often. In Moscow, serious Arctic invasions are expected at the beginning of the second and third decades of the month,” Leus said in his Telegram channel.

The meteorologist noted that during these periods, the cold snap neutralizes the heat of other days, and therefore the temperature regime in the capital will be within the framework of the characteristic spring month, notes “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier, on April 1, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that “stormy” heat in Moscow and the region in early April should not be expected, but the weather will be comfortable.

As noted then on the website of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation, in April, Russians in most of the country will expect temperatures near the norm. The temperature will rise above the norm in the Volga Federal District, in the south of the European part of the Russian Federation, in the Far East and the Urals.

On March 31, Vilfand reported that the beginning of April would not please the residents of the capital with warm and sunny weather.