At the end of the week in Moscow, the temperature can rise to +31 degrees. Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo prognostic center, spoke about this in a conversation with Izvestia on Monday, July 24.

“Monday is the coldest day of the week. The temperature this afternoon is unlikely to exceed +20 degrees. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the circulation in the atmosphere changes – there is more heat flow from the South-West, and the temperature rises to + 23 … + 25 degrees, ”he said.

At the same time, the forecaster announced heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

“The heaviest rain associated with a very active frontal system is on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Here the amount of precipitation in some places can reach 10-15 mm. Wind with rain and thunderstorms is most likely on Wednesday. Then its gusts can reach 15 m / s during a thunderstorm. The gradient wind, that is, the one associated with large-scale eddies, will not exceed 7-10 m/s,” he said.

Then Moscow will fall into the warm sector of this cyclone, the main precipitation will go to the West – to Smolensk, Veliky Novgorod and then to St. Petersburg.

“On Thursday, the temperature can rise to +26 … +28 degrees, and on Friday in some places – up to +31 degrees,” Shuvalov concluded.

On July 24, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand predicted the restoration of summer weather in Moscow. According to him, the summer weather regime will be restored in the Moscow region from Wednesday. Vilfand stressed that there will be intermittent rain in the region throughout the week. According to him, this is normal, since July is the rainiest month.