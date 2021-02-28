March promises to be slightly warmer than the norm, melting of snowdrifts can be expected by the middle of the month, leading employee of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets said on February 28.

“March will be on average 1-3 degrees warmer than long-term values ​​with a slight shortfall in precipitation,” – quotes the forecaster “RIA Novosti”.

At the same time, Tishkovets stressed, there is every chance that the meteorological spring, that is, the transition of the average daily temperature towards positive values, will occur, as it should be for the climate, at the end of March – in the last decade of the month.

Earlier that day, forecasters told what kind of weather to expect in early March and on the coming holidays. According to the chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, March starts with relative heat and temperatures above zero.

On the same day, Pozdnyakova announced that the slush would remain in Moscow until April. At the same time, the forecaster clarified that March is still considered winter, so you can still wait for snow.