Alexander Shuvalov, head of the Meteo forecast center, predicted the most severe New Year’s Eve for one Russian region. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the forecaster said that in Yakutsk that night the temperature would drop to minus 48 degrees.

“In Yakutsk itself minus 46 – minus 48. In Oymyakon, Verkhoyansk – below 50. In general, the top ten coldest places in our country will belong to Yakutia,” he said.

The windiest New Year’s Eve is expected in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and the Kuril Islands. “The amount of snow that will fall on New Year’s Eve and January 1 can reach half a meter. So it’s better not to go outside the house – you can get lost in the snowdrifts, ”explained Shuvalov.

He added that the wind in gusts can reach 25 meters per second, “which is completely unpleasant and can knock you down.” In the north of the Kuril ridge, this speed can reach hurricane force up to 30-33 meters per second.

Earlier, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, said that 20-degree frosts await residents of the central European part of Russia on the New Year’s Eve. According to him, massifs of snow clouds and portions of colder polar air will break through to the rear of the North Atlantic cyclone.