Forecaster Vilfand: “Egyptian” heat expected in Volgograd and Rostov regions

The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand predicted the “Egyptian” heat in some regions of Russia. Writes about it TASS.

According to him, in the next three days, temperatures of up to 40-43 degrees Celsius are expected in the Volgograd, Astrakhan, Rostov regions, Stavropol and Kalmykia. “It’s very hot, Egyptian version of the climate weather,” he said.

The forecaster added that in the continental regions of the Krasnodar Territory, the temperature in the coming days will reach 30-35 degrees Celsius, in the steppe regions of Crimea – 30-32 degrees Celsius, and in the Stavropol Territory – 40 degrees Celsius.

Vilfand also warned that unsettled weather is expected in southern Russia. He urged citizens to follow the forecast every day.

The countries of Western Europe are experiencing abnormal heat this summer. In particular, due to the drop in water level, one of the major rivers in Europe, the Rhine in Germany, was on the verge of closing. In turn, in Spain, abnormal temperatures of up to 43 degrees provoked powerful forest fires – in the country, more than 500 people died from overheating in a week in mid-July.