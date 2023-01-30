Only a weak blizzard is predicted in Moscow tonight, and not everywhere. This was pointed out by the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, in an interview with Izvestia on Monday, January 30.

Earlier in the day, a warning was issued in the metropolitan urban complex about the upcoming deterioration of weather conditions, blizzards and black ice.

According to the forecaster, swirls of snow can be observed in places in the region.

“The snow, firstly, is not heavy, and secondly, the wind is unlikely to even reach 15 m/s. The situation is not so dire. Yes, in the middle of the night there will be snow, there will be wind with gusts of 12-15 m/s, but in the full sense of the word I would not call it a blizzard. I would say a weak blizzard, and then not everywhere, but in some places, ”Shuvalov specified.

He explained that the upcoming worsening of the weather in Moscow is due to the approach of one of the atmospheric formations, while tomorrow the situation will stabilize.

“The next day will already be within reason, there will be a short break in the snow, and then on a new one, but without such a strong wind,” the specialist added.

Earlier that day, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, a leading specialist at the Meteonovosti information portal, told Izvestia that the air temperature in Moscow next week would be about 5-6 degrees above the climatic norm, while cooling was expected in the region at the end of the week. According to her, in the coming days cloudy weather with precipitation in the form of light snow will prevail in the capital.