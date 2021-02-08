Scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand predicted anomalous warming in some regions of Russia in the Asian part of the country, reports RIA News…

In particular, warm weather is expected in the Krasnoyarsk and Khabarovsk Territories, Irkutsk Region, Khakassia, Tyva, Buryatia, Yakutia, Chukotka. The temperature in these regions will rise four to five degrees above normal, and in some places – by 8-12 degrees.

It will become 15-18 degrees above normal in Yakutia on Tuesday, February 9. The forecaster explained that at these values, the thermometer will show minus 30-35 degrees, which is very warm weather for this region. “They will be comparable to the minimum temperatures in the center of European Russia,” he added.

The reason for the warming will be the absence of anticyclonic processes in the Asian territory of Russia. As the specialist explained, very warm air masses enter the northeast of the country from the Sea of ​​Okhotsk and more southern seas.