On Friday, September 1, Muscovites were warned about possible rains in an interview with Evening Moscow by the leading specialist of the Meteonovosti information portal Tatyana Pozdnyakova.

“Due to the development of clouds in the daytime (most likely after 13:00), a slight short-term rain may gather,” the forecaster said and noted that precipitation is unlikely in the morning.

At the same time, according to Pozdnyakova, the air temperature on the first day of autumn will rise to 17-18 degrees Celsius.

