Tatyana Pozdnyakova, the chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau, predicted the timing of the onset of real winter in Moscow.

In conversation with the newspaper “Evening Moscow” on Monday, October 31, the specialist noted that the snow that fell in Moscow on Monday would not linger in the region, since the air temperature in the daytime would still be positive. The wind will also help the evaporation of the snow.

The meteorologist noted that it is no longer worth waiting for a noticeable warming in the capital region. Average daily temperatures will soon settle at around 0 degrees. After November 6, both daytime and nighttime temperatures will be slightly positive, within 4-5 degrees.

Pozdnyakova said that the final snow cover will be established in the capital on November 28. She noted that the snow that falls at the end of October always melts, writes RT.

Earlier, on October 31, Pozdryakova told Izvestia that the temperature background in Moscow in the coming week would be on average below the climatic norm, but the weather would be comfortable because it would be sunny.

Earlier in the day, Pozdnyakova said that the snow cover formed in Moscow was eliminated within two days. She clarified that the average snow cover height in the capital is 1 cm, and in the south of Moscow it reaches 3 cm.