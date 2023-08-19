The end date of the swimming season in Moscow in a conversation with RIA News Muscovites were named by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand. According to him, the last time to swim in the capital’s reservoirs will be on Monday, August 21.

The forecaster explained that over the next water in urban reservoirs will cool down to 18 degrees Celsius. At the same time, intermittent rains are predicted in the city almost all days, he specified.

Earlier, meteorologist Parshina warned Muscovites about a cold September.