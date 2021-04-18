Leading employee of the Phobos weather center Yevgeny Tishkovets in an interview with “RIA News” on Sunday, April 18, he spoke about the return to Moscow of autumn weather with rains and sleet.

As the forecaster noted, a period of abnormally warm weather is coming to an end in Central Russia, and in the coming week the region will experience “real autumn” with the arrival of an active Balkan cyclone, writes Federal News Agency…

According to the meteorologist, on Tuesday, April 20, precipitation in the form of rain and sleet is expected in the capital, and on Wednesday, April 21, up to half of the monthly precipitation rate is predicted – more than 25 mm, notes “Reedus”…

Tishkovets noted that on Tuesday night the air temperature will drop to 0 … + 5 degrees. In some areas, along with rain, short-term “splashes of wet snow” are not excluded. During the day, the thermometers will not rise above +10 degrees, which corresponds to the climatic norm of October, the website notes. 360tv.ru…

Earlier on April 18, Tishkovets warned Muscovites about the “baric pit”. According to him, the weather in the capital next week will be accompanied by wind and sharp fluctuations in atmospheric pressure from 752 to 732 mm Hg. Art. By the end of the week it will get warmer to plus 15 – plus 20 degrees, but then it will get colder again, writes RIAMO…