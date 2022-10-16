The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, and humid by night and Tuesday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and inland areas, and winds are light to moderate in speed, active at times.

The winds are southeasterly shifting to northwesterly and northeasterly / 10 to 20 up to 35 km/hr.

The Arabian Gulf is light to medium waves at times, while the first tide will occur at 16:30 and the second tide will occur at **: ** The first tide will occur at 09:19 and the second tide will occur at 00:45.

The Sea of ​​Oman is light in waves, while the first tide will occur at 12:34, the second tide will occur at 04:06, the first islands at 08:34, and the second islands at 20:22.