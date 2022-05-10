The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear in general and dusty at times during the day, and temperatures tend to rise, especially in the interior regions, and humid at night and Thursday morning in the northern regions.

Northwesterly winds / 15 to 30, reaching 45 km / h.

The waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent in general and moderate at times to the north. The first tide will occur at 08:01, the second tide will occur at 23:14, the first tide will occur at 15:24, and the second tide will occur at 04:28.



