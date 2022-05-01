The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be generally clear and dusty during the day in some internal areas, with a noticeable rise in temperatures, and light to moderate speed winds, active at times, especially in the north and east, raising dust during the day.

Northwesterly to southwesterly winds / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.

The Arabian Gulf is light to medium, the waves become turbulent in the evening, and the first tide will occur at 14:31, the second tide at 01:57, the first tide at 08:12, and the second tide at 19:43.

The Sea of ​​Oman will be light to medium, and the waves will become turbulent in the evening. The first tide will occur at 11:19, the second tide will occur at 22:04, the first tide will occur at 16:48, and the second tide will occur at 04:53.



