The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be fair to partly cloudy in general, with a slight rise in temperatures, and humid by night and Tuesday morning, with a chance of fog or light fog forming over some internal and coastal areas, and winds are light to moderate.

Winds northwesterly to southwesterly 10 to 20 up to 30 km/h.

The Arabian Gulf is light, with the first tide occurring at **:**, the second tide at 12:38, the first tide at 26:19, and the second tide at 28:06.

The Sea of ​​Oman will light waves, while the first tide will occur at 12:08, the second tide will occur at 22:05, the first tide will occur at 05:15, and the second tide will occur at 56:03.



