The National Center of Meteorology expects the weather tomorrow to be clear in general and dusty at times during the day, with a rise in temperatures that will be noticeable in some areas and some clouds will appear in the east in the afternoon, and humid at night and on Tuesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over some coastal and interior areas, especially in the west. Winds are light to moderate, active at times, causing dust to the east and north.

Winds are southeasterly to northwesterly/15 to 25, reaching 40 km/hr.

The Arabian Gulf is light to medium waves, while the first tide will occur at 21:03, the second tide will occur at 06:51, and the first tide will occur at 13:11, and the second tide will occur at 01:03.

The Sea of ​​Oman will light waves, while the first tide will occur at 16:24, the second tide will occur at 04:45, and the first tide will occur at 09:22 and the second will occur at 23:00.



