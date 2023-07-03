Queretaro Start the week with a rainy weatheras reported by the National Meteorological Service (SMN) in the forecast for the days from 03 to 05 July.

The SMN of the National Water Commission (Conagua) explained that for this Monday the divergence in height and the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean and Gulf of Mexico are expected will cause showers and heavy rains in the country.

With respect to Querétaro, it is expected iintervals of showers from 5 to 25 mmhowever, the hot afternoons will continuereaching maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C.

Weather in Querétaro for the beginning of the week

The SMN explained that as of Tuesday divergence in height and the ingress of moisture from the Pacific Ocean are expected, which will continue with the rains in Queretaro.

In addition, he pointed out that the environment will be very hot to extremely hot over the northwestern and northeastern states of the national territory.

As of Wednesday, the low-pressure zone with cyclonic potential will move and interact with a low-pressure channel, as well as divergence in height, causing heavy to very heavy rains.

Specifically for Querétaro, the Tuesday, Wednesday, and even Thursday, are expected iintervals of showers from 5 to 25 mm.

Also, it they will record hot afternoons, reaching maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 °C during forecast days.