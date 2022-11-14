This Monday, November 14, a very pleasant climate will be presented in Palenque, Chiapas with temperatures from 21 to 31 degrees Celsius and presence of cloudiness according to the weather forecast.

Meanwhile, it is expected that in other regions of the entity some moderate rains are being registered, specifically in the jungle area of ​​the region.

According to the weather report of the National Metereological Service (SMN), in Chiapas Isolated rains will be present in the North, Center, Ismo-Costa, Sierra, Selva and Soconusco regions.

The foregoing due to the interaction of various meteorological events in the region, such as the North event of the Cold Front No. 8.

It may interest you:

Meanwhile, for the next few days, the entry of Cold Front No. 9 is expected, which will extend with stationary characteristics in the Gulf of Mexico and the southwest of the country, generating heavy rains in Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Oaxaca and Chiapas.