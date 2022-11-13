Chiapas.- This Sunday, November 13 in Palenque, Chiapas will be presenting a warm climate with temperatures of 21 to 31 degrees centigrade, cloudiness and slight chance of rain according to the weather forecast.

While heavy rains of 1 to 50 millimeters are expected in the jungle region of the entity, derived from the effects of various meteorological phenomena that affect the south of the country.

According to the weather forecast of the National Meteorological Service (SMN)heavy rains are expected for Chiapas, as well as gusts of wind of up to 40 kilometers per hour due to the effects of the Cold Front No.8.

The regions that will present rains in the next few hours are; Metropolitana, , Mezcalapa, De los Llanos, Altos de Tsotsil-Tseltal, La Frailesca, De los Bosques, Norte, Istmo-Costra, Soconusco, Sierra Mariscal, Selva Lacandona, Maya, Tujijá Tzeltal Chol and the Comiteca Plateau.

Regarding the state of the weather, the Civil Protection Secretariat reported that the Cold Front will move over Veracruz and may reach the southern portion, while its mass of cold air will invade part of the country and the Gulf of Mexico, which is related to warming daytime can generate very heavy rains in the region.