Chiapas.- This weekend in the municipality of Palenque Chipas will be presenting warm temperatures with minimums of 22 degrees Celsius during the morning and night and maximums of 32 °, according to the weather forecast for the day Saturday November 12.

Palenque Chiapas It is known for being one of the most important Magical Towns of Chiapas, because in this area is the archaeological zone of the same name, which is considered a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

On the other hand, the National Meteorological Service reported that this Saturday, November 12, Chiapas registers heavy rains of 25 to 50 millimeters as a result of the interaction of the various low pressure systems.

Likewise, it is expected that these rains will also be registered in neighboring states of Chiapas, such as Veracruz, Guerrero, Tabasco and Quintan Roo.

So far there is no forecast of low temperatures in Chiapas, since, according to the SMN, the entry of Cold Front No. 8 will mainly affect the north and northeast of Mexico, as cold temperatures are forecast in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas.