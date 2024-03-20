Dhe vast majority of countries in the world are likely to be faced with very low birth rates in a few decades. A renowned team of experts in the journal “The Lancet” estimates that in the year 2100 only six countries worldwide – Samoa, Tonga, Somalia, Niger, Chad, Tajikistan – will have above the mark of 2.1 children per woman. This value is generally considered a threshold for keeping the population at a constant level in the long term through births.

For the remaining 198 countries, the researchers assume that the birth rate in 2100 will be below the 2.1 mark. The number of people there is likely to decline in the long term unless countermeasures are taken through immigration, writes the team led by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the US University of Washington in Seattle. According to the forecast, 155 countries will already be below the 2.1 threshold in 2050 (2021: 110).

“We are facing a shocking social change in the 21st century,” said IMHE researcher Stein Emil Vollset, according to the statement. The world will simultaneously be faced with a baby boom in some countries and a shortage of young talent in many others. Co-author Natalia Bhattacharjee added: The development will “completely reshape the global economy and the international balance of power and require a reorganization of societies.” There will be fierce competition for migrants to maintain economic growth.

For Catherina Hinz, executive director at the Berlin Institute for Population and Development, the new report confirms the trend also adopted by other institutions. However, she points out that such estimates should be treated with caution. “Projections that go more than 25 years into the future are super uncertain,” Hinz, who was not involved in the report, told the German Press Agency. After all, no one can predict with absolute certainty how the economy, society and health will develop in the world's regions.