For the next few hours gusts of wind are predictedor 50 to 70 kilometers per hour (km/h) with dust devils in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with possible dust devils in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, due to the interaction of cold front number 37 that will enter over the north of the Mexican Republic tonight and early Friday, with a dry line over the northeast of the country and a subtropical jet stream.

On the other hand, the Surada event will continue with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, and with gusts of up to 50 km/h on the coasts of Campeche, Tabasco and Yucatán; while an anticyclonic circulation at medium levels of the atmosphere located over the center of the Mexican territory will maintain a low probability of rain over most of the country.

Forecast for tomorrow

For tomorrow, cold front No. 37 It will move over the northeast and east of the country, it will interact with a low pressure channel that will extend over the Mexican southeast, causing rain and intervals of showers in these regions.

The cold air mass associated with the front, will cause a cooling of the evening temperatures over entities in the north, northeast and east of Mexico, in addition to fog banks over these regions and strong gusts of wind from the north on the coasts of Mexico. Tamaulipas and Veracruz, extending during the night and early Saturday morning towards the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec.

HE minimum temperatures predicted from -10 to -5 degrees Celsius with frost in the mountains of Chihuahua; from -5 to 0 degrees Celsius and frost in mountain areas of Baja California, Durango and Sonora, and from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius in the mountains of Chiapas, Coahuila, State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

Take preventive measures

The population is recommended to take preventive measures such as covering up and hydrating adequately, avoiding sudden changes in temperature, Pay special attention to chronically ill people, children and older adults, as well as follow the instructions of the health sector and Civil Protection.

In contrast, the anticyclonic circulation at middle levels of the atmosphere over the center and south of the Mexican republic, It will provide a warm to hot environment in the coastal states of the central and southern Mexican Pacific, as well as the western, central, southern and southeastern regions of the national territory, and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Forecast for tonight: strong gusts of wind and dust devils in Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango.

Therefore, it is predicted maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius in Campeche, coast of Chiapas, Colima, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, coast of Oaxaca, Sinaloa and Yucatán, and from 30 to 35 degrees Celsius in Baja California Sur, southwest State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, southwest Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, southern Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

The same system will maintain the low chance of rain in most of the country; Only intervals of showers are expected (from 5 to 25 millimeters [mm]) in Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz, as well as isolated rains (from 0.1 to 5 mm) in Chiapas, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and San Luis Potosí.

Finally, wind from the north is expected with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz, extending during the night and early morning of Saturday towards the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h; likewise, it Gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are predicted in Baja CaliforniaGulf of California, Guanajuato, coast of Jalisco, Hidalgo, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí and Zacatecas, as well as waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coast of Jalisco.