Although the cold front is about to stop affecting Mexico, Conagua foresees a Extremely cold weather in the high areas of Chihuahuawhere the thermometer will read between -10°C to -5°C for the early hours of this Wednesday, February 14.

According to the agency, in the municipality of Juárez There will be temperatures between 8°C and 15°C, west winds of 10 to 15 km/h, with gusts of 34 km/h, partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain.

Metrored. Weather in the most important cities of Chihuahua for this February 14

This Wednesday, in Juarez City, clear skies will predominate with cloudy intervals towards the night. Temperatures will vary between 1°C and 19°C during the day, reaching their maximum around 17:00. The moderate west wind will be constant, with gusts of up to 42 km/h in the afternoon.

In Chihuahua, Mainly cloudy intervals are expected, with temperatures between 4°C and 22°C during the day. The maximum will be reached around 4:00 p.m., with moderate winds from the northeast, reaching gusts of up to 25 km/h during the afternoon.

In Hidalgo Del Parral, There will be cloudy intervals during the morning and cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will range between 3°C and 20°C, with the maximum expected for 4:00 p.m. A moderate easterly wind is expected, with gusts of up to 27 km/h during the afternoon.

On the other hand, in City Delights, cloudy intervals are expected during the day. Temperatures will be between 6°C and 24°C, peaking around 4pm. Southwest winds will be moderate, with gusts of up to 35 km/h in the afternoon.

For this February 14, a sky with cloudy intervals is forecast in Creel, with little chance of light rain at approximately 2:00 p.m. Temperatures will range between -1°C and 13°C, with a wind chill of -2°C in the early morning. Southwest winds will reach maximum gusts of 35 km/h.

In Wood, A sky with cloudy intervals is expected, with temperatures that will vary between 0°C and 11°C. Westerly winds will be moderate, reaching maximum gusts of 27 km/h.