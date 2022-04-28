Home page World

Of: Anna Lehmer

May starts changeable. The following months could bring severe drought in places. © picture alliance/dpa | Nicholas Armer

April and March too dry, May moody and cool: The weather in Germany currently leaves a lot to be desired. The forecasts for the summer also look bad.

Munich – The merry month of May begins this Sunday, but the change in weather is not really noticeable. The weather forecast for May 1st is not bad, but warm sunshine is still a long time coming. The expert Dominik Jung has already made a commitment to the May weather forecast. Now he has broadened his view of the coming months. A severe drought could spread in some parts of Germany by the end of August.

According to the American weather service, the weather forecast “does not look really good”

“The forecast from the American weather service NOAA does not look really good,” explains meteorologist Jung from the weather service weather.net with a view to the CFS model (Climate forecast system). This expects dry months well into August. Until mid-May, neither extreme heat nor freezing cold can be predicted. The US weather service NOAA forecast balanced amounts of precipitation for northern Germany. However, the south has to be prepared for a May that is too wet. And what about the Ice Saints? In an initial trend forecast for May 2022, there was still plenty of scope for this.

Weather in June and July could bring hardly any precipitation in many places

Anyone hoping for precipitation in June will likely be disappointed. As in March, the summer month is clearly too dry. In the south of the country, in the west and in the middle, the weather service expects hardly any rain. “Balanced amounts of precipitation are only announced in the north and northeast,” explains weather expert Jung. July doesn’t bring any major changes either. In some places there could be less rainfall than would be ideal for people and nature.

Meteorologist on August weather: “No big rain sums to be seen”

August follows the drought trend in some parts of the country. NOAA announces too little precipitation in the east and south, but normal rain masses in the north. The west might even get a little too wet this month. For the whole of Germany, “there are no large amounts of rain to be seen,” says Jung. “After the very dry March and the overly dry April, we urgently need more widespread precipitation. But he doesn’t seem to want to adjust.” However, according to the expert, these are only forecasts. (ale)