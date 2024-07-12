This is the Forecast by REGIONS of Mexicoof the National Metereological Servicefor this Friday, July 12:

Mexico’s valley

In the morning, cool weather with cloudy skies and isolated showers, as well as fog banks in high areas of the Valley of Mexico. In the afternoon, temperate weather, cloudy skies will continue with heavy to very heavy rains in Mexico City and the State of Mexico; said rains will be accompanied by electrical discharges. Wind from the east at 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h. The minimum temperature forecast for Mexico City is 13 to 15 °C and the maximum is 21 to 23 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature forecast is 10 to 12 °C and the maximum is 18 to 20 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

Partly cloudy skies and mild weather in the morning, cool in mountainous areas and with fog banks on the west coast. Increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and showers in Baja California Sur and isolated showers in Baja California. Very hot weather in the afternoon in Baja California. Westerly winds of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in the Gulf of California and Baja California, as well as gusts of 40 km/h in Baja California Sur, both with possible dust storms.

North pacific

In the morning, partly cloudy skies with a mild atmosphere and cool in high areas. During the afternoon, cloudy skies and occasional heavy rains in Sinaloa and occasional heavy rains in Sonora, with electrical discharges and possible hail. Very hot weather in the afternoon. Variable wind direction of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible whirlwinds in Sonora.

Central Pacific

Temperate weather in the morning, and cool with fog banks in mountainous areas. During the afternoon, cloudy skies with intense rains accompanied by electrical discharges in Nayarit, Jalisco and very heavy rains in Colima and Michoacán; which could reduce visibility, cause flooding, landslides and puddles, as well as increase the levels of rivers and streams. Warm weather in the afternoon. Wind from the south and southwest of 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h.

South Pacific

In the morning, partly cloudy skies and cool weather. During the afternoon, cloudy skies with intense rains in Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas; all accompanied by electrical discharges, which could reduce visibility, cause flooding, landslides and puddles, as well as increase the levels of rivers and streams. During the afternoon, temperate to warm weather, mainly in coastal areas. Variable wind direction of 15 to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Oaxaca and Chapas, and gusts of 50 km/h in Guerrero.

Gulf of Mexico

Cool to mild weather in the morning with fog banks in mountainous areas and cold in mountainous areas of Veracruz. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies and intense rains in Veracruz and very heavy rains in Tamaulipas and Tabasco, accompanied by electrical discharges, which could reduce visibility, cause flooding, landslides or puddles, as well as increase the levels of rivers and streams. During the afternoon, warm weather, being hot in coastal areas of Tamaulipas. East component wind of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Tamaulipas, and with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h in Veracruz and Tabasco.

Yucatan Peninsula

In the morning, temperate weather. In the afternoon, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with rain and showers, accompanied by electrical discharges in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo. During the afternoon, warm to hot weather. Wind from the east and northeast of 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h in coastal areas.

Northern Table

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with heavy rains in Durango and Zacatecas, very heavy rains in Aguascalientes, and very heavy rains in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and San Luis Potosí; all with electrical discharges and possible hail, which could reduce visibility, cause flooding and landslides, as well as increase the levels of rivers and streams. Warm and hot afternoon weather in areas of Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Nuevo León. During the morning, mild and cool weather with fog banks in mountainous areas. East and northeast winds of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, and Zacatecas, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Durango and Aguascalientes.

Central Table

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with heavy rains in Puebla, very heavy rains in Guanajuato, Querétaro and Morelos, heavy rains in Hidalgo and Tlaxcala; all with electrical discharges, which could reduce visibility, cause flooding and landslides, as well as increase the levels of rivers and streams. Cool and cold weather in mountainous areas of Puebla and Tlaxcala. Fog banks at dawn in high areas. In the afternoon, mild to warm weather. Variable wind direction of 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Guanajuato, and gusts of up to 50 km/h in Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and Tlaxcala.