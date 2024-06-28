Forecast by REGIONS of the National Metereological Service for this Friday, June 28th in Mexico:

Mexico’s valley

In the morning, cloudy skies and a cool environment are forecast with fog banks in high areas of the Valley of Mexico, as well as a probability of rain in the State of Mexico. In the afternoon, a mild to warm environment is forecast, the cloudy sky will continue with heavy rains with very strong occasional events accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. South component wind of 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in storm areas. The minimum temperature forecast for Mexico City is 14 to 16 °C and the maximum is 22 to 24 °C. For Toluca, Edo. Mex., the minimum temperature forecast is 10 to 12 °C and the maximum is 19 to 21 °C.

Baja California Peninsula

In the morning, partly cloudy skies, cool to temperate atmosphere and possible fog banks on the western coast of the region. During the afternoon, partly cloudy skies with a probability of isolated rains in Baja California and Baja California Sur. Hot environment in Baja California Sur and very hot in Baja California. Wind from the east and northwest from 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

North pacific

In the morning, partly cloudy skies with a cool atmosphere in the region’s mountains. During the afternoon cloudy skies with very heavy occasional rains accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail in Sonora and Sinaloa, which could cause puddles, landslides and flooding. During the afternoon, hot weather in Sinaloa and very hot in Sonora. Southwest wind of 10 to 25 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds in Sonora.

Central Pacific

Partly cloudy sky in the morning with a cool atmosphere and possible fog banks in high areas. Cloudy skies during the afternoon with intense occasional rains in Jalisco and Michoacán, very strong in Colima and strong occasional rains in Nayarit; all with electric shocks and hail falls, in addition, they could cause puddles, landslides and floods. Warm evening atmosphere, and hot in areas of Michoacán. West wind of 10 to 20 km/h in the region and gusts of 50 to 70 km/h with possible formation of whirlwinds in Jalisco.

South Pacific

Cloudy skies during the day. Cool to mild weather during the morning with fog banks in high areas. Heavy rains in Oaxaca and Chiapas, and strong rains in Guerrero; all with electrical discharges and could cause landslides, puddles and floods, as well as increase the levels of rivers and streams. Warm and hot weather in the afternoon in coastal areas. Variable wind direction of 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h in storm areas.

Gulf of Mexico

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies during the day. Cool to temperate atmosphere in the morning with fog in high areas of the region. In the afternoon, intense occasional rains in Tabasco, very strong in Veracruz and occasionally strong rains in Tamaulipas; all accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail, which could cause landslides, flooding and flooding, as well as increase the levels of rivers and streams. Warm and hot evening atmosphere in areas of Tamaulipas. Wind from the east and southeast of 10 to 20 km/h in the region, with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils in Tamaulipas, of the same intensity in Tabasco, and gusts of 30 to 50 km/h in Veracruz.

Yucatan Peninsula

Cloudy skies and cool weather in the morning. Heavy rains with electrical discharges in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, which could cause puddles or flooding. Temperate to warm weather in the afternoon. Easterly winds of 15 to 30 km/h, with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and waves of 2 to 4 m high on the coasts of Yucatán and Quintana Roo, as well as gusts of 40 to 60 km/h in Campeche.

North Table

Partly cloudy skies and cool to mild weather in the morning. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon, with very heavy rain in Chihuahua, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and San Luis Potosí, as well as heavy rain in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Durango; all with electrical discharges and possible hail, in addition, they could cause puddles and floods, as well as increase the levels of rivers and streams. Warm to hot afternoon weather. East and northeast winds of 10 to 25 km/h, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds in Chihuahua, gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Coahuila and Nuevo León, and gusts of wind of 30 to 50 km/h in Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí and Aguascalientes.

Central Table

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies for most of the day. Cool weather in the morning with fog banks in high areas, as well as cold weather in mountainous areas of Tlaxcala and Puebla. In the afternoon, very heavy rains in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla and Morelos, as well as heavy rains in Tlaxcala; all with electrical discharges and possible hail, in addition, they could cause puddles and floods, as well as increase the levels of rivers and streams. Temperate to warm weather in the afternoon. Variable wind direction of 10 to 20 km/h with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h in Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla.