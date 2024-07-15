Race 2 ended prematurely

Tenth place in Race-1, eleventh place in the Superpole Race and retirement in Race-2 when the top-6 seemed within reach: the Donington weekend was not positive for Andrea Iannone which sees Danilo Petrucci getting ever closer in the fight for the best independent rider of the 2024 Superbike championship (the Abruzzese has 88 points, the Terni native 85).

Iannone had to throw in the towel due to pain in his right forearm: “It was a very complex Race 2. – explained The Maniac – I immediately started to feel pain in my right forearm which then eventually blocked and forced me to retire. I had no more strength in my hands and fingers to push on the brake lever. It has never happened before, but this time unfortunately I just couldn’t continue. I’m sorry because in Race-2 I overtook many riders and I was recovering with a great pace. However, I want to thank Ducati and the team for their commitment and for the progress made, I felt better on the bike than in Race-1. I know we didn’t reach the goal we set ourselves, but I’m sure that in Most we will return to being competitive”.

“The weekend certainly didn’t repay us for the work done and even less gave us the results we deserved, unfortunately since Friday a series of events have hindered our efforts and we have to accept that this has been a bad weekend. Sometimes they happen, others will happen, the important thing is to stay focused and work. I must, however, admit that we leave here with high morale because it seems that we have found some good solutions in terms of performance and rediscovered that feeling of the first 3 races. Fortunately now we go straight to Most”added the team manager Denis Sacchetti.