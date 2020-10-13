Ford wants to gather a constellation of stars for the last round of the World Cup in Monza. Neither more nor less than they negotiate with Valentino Rossi and Robert Kubica to drive one of their official cars in the test that will close the season from December 4 to 6, if the pandemic allows it. A double play that would bring them a brutal repercussion if they bring it to fruition.

The equation was predictable, especially in the case of Rossi, who has won seven times at the Monza Rally Show at the wheel of different Ford models. Despite the fact that ‘Il Dottore’ lowered expectations when it was known that the test would close the World Cup. “A lot of people have called me on this issue,” Rossi told motorsport.com when asked at Le Mans on Friday. “The plan is not to race in Monza, because I want to race in Abu Dhabi like last year. But the situation has changed, and doing the last race of the World Championship is much more interesting. We will see”.

Kubica has also been linked to the Ford rally team, with whom he has competed in the World Championship in 2014 and 2015, and also won at the Monza Rally Show in 2014 at the wheel of a Fiesta. Like Rossi, he is a recognized lover of the specialty of special stages, and in his case he has the calendar even more freed to go to the ‘temple of speed’ in December. Therefore, two very coherent alternatives for an excellent image campaign of the oval firm, if in the end it manages to carry it out.