Spin, the micromobility company of Ford Motor Company, disembarks in Catalonia and begins its activity in Tarragona with the deployment of 500 scooters throughout the city. The company has as one of its main objectives to contribute to a change in habits among citizens and for this it offers the most competitive rates on the market thanks to its Spin Pass, all-use flat-rate passes. Specifically, the residents of Tarragona will be able to make their trips around the city in a more comfortable, fast and sustainable way with a flat rate whose prices range between 0.99 euros for all the routes that are desired in one hour of use, 2, 99 euros for a day or 9.99 for a week.

In accordance with Spin’s commitment to sustainability in all the countries in which it operates, both the scooters and all the operations carried out by the company in Tarragona are fully carbon neutral. Thus, the arrival of the company in the city means that, from day one, no CO2 emissions are made in the city. In this sense, in addition to the interchangeable batteries that incorporate scooters, the vehicles used to repair or transport scooters are also electric.

Likewise, Spin’s commitment to the city of Tarragona will go beyond offering sustainable shared mobility vehicles and will promote numerous road safety education actions, among others. The company has announced that it intends to bring the first road scooter training academy in Spain to Tarragona. This initiative will consist of teaching, from the hand of experts in road safety, to drive scooters safely and efficiently, as well as to avoid bad practices and thus avoid accidents and penalties. On the other hand, Spin will also develop its own programs in Tarragona such as Spin Streets and Spin Access.

The perfect technology partner



Spin vehicles are the only ones available in Spain to incorporate the most advanced technology in sustainability, autonomy and safety. In this sense, the company is working to implement the latest technology: scooters equipped with driving assistants, cameras and sensors that understand their environment in real time and help improve safety and the driving experience, as well as vehicles that allow their management. remote.

For this, Spin has promoted two exclusive international alliances with technology companies. On the one hand, Spin announced in December the agreement with Drover AI for the incorporation of the driving assistant, while, in January, Spin closed an agreement with the software company Tortoise, for the development of the Spin S-200 scooter that, in addition to be able to be operated remotely, it will have three wheels and will be equipped with the latest technologies of computer vision, machine learning and robotics.