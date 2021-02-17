Brand Studio for Ford

The New 2021 Bronco Sport it is now a reality and is inspired by the heritage of the Ford brand. It combines engineering and smart off-road technology with innovative features to enjoy the great outdoors in the most diverse and extreme places.

With the new Bronco Sport, the oval brand strengthens its product portfolio focused on SUVs, pickups and light commercials, and reinforces the commitment to offer its customers in Argentina the latest global models of the brand.

In July 2020, Ford introduced the Bronco 2021 family of products globally – an all-new line of super-rugged 4×4 off-road vehicles comprised of a classic two-door, the first ever four-door, and the Sport trim, offering high capacity. off-road, durability and technology for adventure.

Robustness and technology: the details of the new Bronco Sport

The member of the SUV family is exhibited in the spaces of Cariló (located on Av. Cerezo and Divisadero) and Pinamar Norte (Av. Del Libertador and Selene) so that people can get closer to know its design and unique characteristics.

The new Bronco Sport has alloy wheels, LED lighting and a double opening cargo door, specially designed to facilitate the storage and unloading of all the elements that you want to move for the adventure.

Additionally, Bronco vehicles have 4WD, terrain management system, and front and rear rescue hooks, which make them ideal to go anywhere.

Its functional technology and driving assistance also promote a safe and comfortable ride for its users: Bronco is equipped with a wireless cell phone charger, remote start, adaptive cruise control with lane centering, Ford Co-Pilot 360 assistant, 9 airbags and front camera, among others.

The new generation Bronco 2021

The 2021 Bronco was tested under the most extreme conditions to guarantee its users the robustness and capacity they need for off-road riding. What’s more, meet the most advanced standards of technology and driving assistance.

Ford brings the New Bronco Sport closer to its customers, confirming the landing of the iconic vehicle in Argentina and as part of a series of experiences that the brand will provide for all those who seek new challenges and enjoy adventure.

Like the 1966 first generation, the new 2021 Bronco family of off-road vehicles is on a mission to deliver the ultimate 4×4 capability and confidence to go anywhere, anytime.

The first versions of the Bronco (1966-73) had their antecedent in the postwar period and in the need of people to have an off-road vehicle but, in turn, outside comfortable, spacious and versatile to carry out different activities, such as from a family outing to a job in the field. From there, its evolution was marked by the uses of the time, the lifestyle of its clients, historical moments such as the visit of John Paul II to the United States that forced the transformation of one of the 1978 editions into the “Pope mobile ”, various economic contexts, and global conjunctural changes.

In its 31 years of life, 1,148,926 Broncos were built. But the most important thing is not the volume of vehicles that came onto the market, but how the brand was and is part of people’s lives. From enthusiast clubs and fan communities to appearances in over 1,200 movies and 200 songs, Bronco became a cult expression and a way of life.