At the beginning of the new year, where other automakers are increasing their vehicle prices by updating them. At the same time, American automaker Ford has given special gifts to customers this year. The company has cut the price of its popular compact SUV Ford EcoSport. This deduction has been done in all variants of this SUV.

The company has also included the sunroof in the Titanium variant of the Ford EcoSport. The base variant of this SUV (Ambiente MT) has now been priced at Rs 7.99 lakh, which was earlier Rs 8.19 lakh. Apart from this, the company has announced that, soon some new features will also be included in the Ambiente MT variant.

Price of these variants is reduced: Apart from the base variant, the price of Trend MT variant has been cut by Rs 35,000. Now its price has increased to Rs 8.64 lakh, which was earlier Rs 8.99 lakh. At the same time, the company has cut the price of Sports MT variant by Rs 24 thousand, now its price has gone up to Rs 10.99 lakh which was earlier Rs 11.23 lakh. The company has cut the price of Titanium + AT variant the most, its price has been reduced to Rs 39,000. Earlier it was priced at Rs 11.58 lakh, which has now risen to Rs 11.19 lakh.

At the same time, the price of Trend MT in the diesel variant has now been fixed at Rs 9.14 lakh, which was earlier Rs 9.49 lakh. Apart from this, the company has cut the price of Sports MT variant by up to 24 thousand rupees. Now its price has gone up to Rs 11.49 lakhs which was earlier Rs 11.73 lakhs. Apart from this, the price of all other variants is the same as before.

Ford EcoSport has been introduced in the market with petrol and diesel engines. In its diesel version, the company has given a 1.5-liter capacity diesel engine that generates 100 PS of power and 215 Nm of torque. At the same time, in its petrol version, the company has given a 1.5-liter capacity engine that generates 122 PS of power and 149 Nm of torque. A 5-speed manual transmission gearbox is provided with both these engines. Apart from this, in the petrol version, the company has been given a 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox.