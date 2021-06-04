American automaker Ford Motor is suspected of manipulating the supply of vans disguised as passenger cars worth billions of dollars. According to the US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP), the company has been using an illegal scheme to transport cars from Europe for years in order to save on duties, writes CNN.

Since 2013, the USCBP has decided to change the import duty from 2.5 to 25 percent for the Transit Connect lineup, referring them to trucks. Then Ford, in order to save money, began to send cars from its factories from Turkey to the United States under the guise of passenger cars, removing windows and seats from trucks to go through control.

Related materials Negative growth. The world economy is recovering, but everything is getting more expensive. Why is this happening?

The US Customs and Border Protection is demanding a $ 181 million tax surcharge from Ford Motor and is trying to impose a tax evasion penalty of between $ 652 million and $ 1.3 billion.

“The Transit Connect transportation program was launched according to long-standing tariff rules. The company intends to continue challenging its interests in court, ”Ford representatives comment on the situation.

The Transit Connect and the larger Transit cargo van are among the most important in Ford’s vehicle lineup, despite not being the most popular vehicle for personal use.

Ford is building factories around the world and promoting sustainable transportation, with plans for a full transition to electric vehicles by 2030. In 2019, the company announced its withdrawal from the Russian market, retaining the segment of light commercial vehicles. The shareholders of the US-Russian joint venture Ford Sollers have agreed to restructure it. The plant will start production of luxury sedans Aurus Senat from the summer of 2021. In March, Ford representatives announced a program to launch its first mass production of electric cars in Russia by 2022.